Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Acquires Shares of 80,475 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 80,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,246,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after purchasing an additional 77,986 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 678,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,118,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 590,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after purchasing an additional 152,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 523,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,839,000 after purchasing an additional 117,604 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $48.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

