Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Buys New Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24,946.2% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,475,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,537 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,172,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after buying an additional 107,995 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,778,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,952,000 after buying an additional 183,921 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,043,000 after buying an additional 91,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,579,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,851,000 after buying an additional 109,047 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

