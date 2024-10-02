Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Buys New Stake in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. owned about 0.19% of Crown Crafts as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWS. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crown Crafts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Crafts by 11.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWS opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $49.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.85%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Activity at Crown Crafts

In other Crown Crafts news, Director Donald R. Ratajczak bought 10,661 shares of Crown Crafts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,213.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 261,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,082.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Zenon S. Nie purchased 11,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,477.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,593.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Ratajczak purchased 10,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,213.31. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 261,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,082.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,661 shares of company stock worth $143,881 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

