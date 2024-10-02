Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,456,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $378.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.25. The firm has a market cap of $130.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

