Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Buys Shares of 2,050 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $522.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $529.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.