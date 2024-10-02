Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Buys Shares of 27,078 Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 27,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHJ. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.55. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $49.73.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

