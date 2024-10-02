Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Buys Shares of 5,553 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $116.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $118.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.