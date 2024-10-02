Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Buys Shares of 5,889 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

