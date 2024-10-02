Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Invests $15.98 Million in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 256,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,976,000. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVDE. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,951,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 125,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 27,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 823,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $67.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

