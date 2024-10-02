Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Invests $405,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,643,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHD opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.91. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $85.24.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

