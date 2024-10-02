Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Invests $66.89 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 834,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,890,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 12.8% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,045 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $262,606,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,804,000 after buying an additional 2,013,457 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 282.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,192,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,392,000 after buying an additional 1,619,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,512,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,314,000 after buying an additional 1,357,615 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average of $77.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

