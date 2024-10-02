Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Invests $683,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 204,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,578,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,894,000 after buying an additional 42,861 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.