Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Invests $71.30 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 910,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,296,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 13.6% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,676,000 after buying an additional 496,069 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000.

SLYV opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $89.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.54. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

