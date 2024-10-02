Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 114,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 135,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 414,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMTB stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average is $43.01. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $44.89.

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

