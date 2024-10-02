Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 0.4% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $106.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

