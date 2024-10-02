Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Makes New $295,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

