Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Makes New $30.87 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 412,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,874,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,596,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV opened at $78.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

