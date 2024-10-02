Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,354,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,839,000. Centennial Bank AR increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 11,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $370.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $359.59 and a 200 day moving average of $351.55. The firm has a market cap of $97.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

