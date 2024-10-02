Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,570,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,941,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $48.30.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

