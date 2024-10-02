Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after buying an additional 8,748,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,515,000 after buying an additional 679,010 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,295,000 after buying an additional 612,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after buying an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $73,967,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $196.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.09. The company has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $198.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

