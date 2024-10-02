Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,148 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $127.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $128.44. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.97.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.