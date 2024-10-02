Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Takes $3.30 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 76,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 0.6% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,767,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 331,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 107,974 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 571,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,611,000 after purchasing an additional 41,748 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

