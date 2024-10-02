Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS opened at $105.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $111.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.