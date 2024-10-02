Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 718,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,270,000. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 72,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,950,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.