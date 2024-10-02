Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $409.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $410.56. The company has a market cap of $405.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.08.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

