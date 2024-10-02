Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.82

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.82 and last traded at C$10.82, with a volume of 387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.72.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 3.07.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 8.49%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.