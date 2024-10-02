Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.14

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 21546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.22 million. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

