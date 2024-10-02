Capital Square LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Square LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $185.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,634,860 shares of company stock valued at $926,639,482 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

