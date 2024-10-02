Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Gap Down to $15.01

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.01, but opened at $14.56. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 1,971,364 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on CAPR shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Up 14.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $551.64 million, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 3.92.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 220.27% and a negative net margin of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon acquired 2,798,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $14,999,997.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,090,351 shares in the company, valued at $38,004,281.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 84,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

