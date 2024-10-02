Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $188.40

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 188.40 ($2.52) and traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.68). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 199.20 ($2.66), with a volume of 50,205 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.48) price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

About Capricorn Energy

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 211.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 188.40. The company has a market cap of £139.52 million, a PE ratio of -474.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35.

(Get Free Report)

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.