Carclo (LON:CAR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.11

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.11 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.49). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 35.73 ($0.48), with a volume of 77,182 shares changing hands.

Carclo Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 968.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of £26.23 million, a PE ratio of -893.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Carclo

In related news, insider Rachel Amey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £1,150 ($1,538.26). Company insiders own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carclo

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries.

