Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $106.20

Shares of Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.20 ($1.42) and traded as low as GBX 100.67 ($1.35). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 101.40 ($1.36), with a volume of 1,526,059 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Card Factory in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 154 ($2.06) price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.47) price target on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The firm has a market cap of £353.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 845.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Card Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

