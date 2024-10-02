Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Upgraded at Barclays

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Carlsberg A/S Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

