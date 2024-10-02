Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Down to $16.29

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.29, but opened at $15.93. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 230,998 shares changing hands.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 2.74.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
