Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Down to $16.29

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.29, but opened at $15.93. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 230,998 shares changing hands.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 2.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 133,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $9,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

