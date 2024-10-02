Centennial Bank AR Buys 151 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 6.7% of Centennial Bank AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $13,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $311.63 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $314.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

