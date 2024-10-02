Centennial Bank AR Buys 374 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1,335.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 953,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,166,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $116.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

