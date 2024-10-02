Centennial Bank AR Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Centennial Bank AR cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,019,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,741,000 after purchasing an additional 197,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $389.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.21.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

