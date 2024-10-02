Centennial Bank AR Has $403,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Centennial Bank AR cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 861,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,927 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,451,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,395,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AEP opened at $102.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $105.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.05 and its 200-day moving average is $91.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

