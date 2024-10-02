Centennial Bank AR Raises Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Centennial Bank AR raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,331 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises 1.3% of Centennial Bank AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 289,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,947,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,585,000 after purchasing an additional 169,748 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DIHP opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

