Centennial Bank AR Sells 35 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Centennial Bank AR lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,378 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $302.98 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $306.96. The firm has a market cap of $218.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

