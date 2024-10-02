Centennial Bank AR Sells 495 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Centennial Bank AR reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Melius Research started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $272.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $274.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

