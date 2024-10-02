Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0691 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Centrica Stock Performance

CPYYY opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. Centrica has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group raised Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

