Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,055 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Century Aluminum by 13,746.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 7,779.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.48. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CENX. StockNews.com lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

