Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 39,522 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $40,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in NextEra Energy by 5,094.5% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,019,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NEE opened at $85.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day moving average of $73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.