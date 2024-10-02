Chan Henry Lee Sells 1,202 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.10, for a total value of $284,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chan Henry Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BeiGene alerts:

On Tuesday, July 30th, Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $133,915.38.

BeiGene Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BeiGene stock traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, hitting $233.60. 410,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.90. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $126.97 and a 52 week high of $238.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $929.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.34 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. BeiGene’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.64) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $2,596,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in BeiGene by 38.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $29,649,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BeiGene in the second quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.21.

Read Our Latest Report on BGNE

About BeiGene

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.