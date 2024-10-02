Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Stock Price Up 116.7%

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) shares rose 116.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 15,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,318,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Charge Enterprises Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $90.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.49.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

