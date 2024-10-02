Chesapeake Energy (CHK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK) recently:

10/1/2024 – Chesapeake Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Chesapeake Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $108.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Chesapeake Energy was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/27/2024 – Chesapeake Energy is now covered by analysts at Roth Mkm. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2024 – Chesapeake Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $93.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Chesapeake Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $111.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Chesapeake Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Chesapeake Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.59. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Chesapeake Energy Co alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 705.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 66.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 284,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.