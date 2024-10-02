Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL) Stake Lifted by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy makes up 19.5% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $79,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.7% during the second quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHKEL stock opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $66.44. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $78.30.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

