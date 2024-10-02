Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.08 and last traded at $28.38. 1,101,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,339,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chewy from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Chewy Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 163.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $789,999,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $789,999,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 573,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,753,817.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,888,627 shares of company stock worth $790,397,620 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 202,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 93,005 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 133,066 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $5,080,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

