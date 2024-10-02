China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.44

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.44 and last traded at $28.44, with a volume of 106972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.
China Merchants Bank Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43.
China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 29.97%.
China Merchants Bank Company Profile
China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.
